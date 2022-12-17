Road to Gropina, Tuscany, Italy

We walked by this tree on the road from Loro Chiuffenna to Gropina in Tuscany. The tree is quite large, beautiful and well cared for. The light on the way to Gropina was nice enough, but on the walk back, the light was perfect. I felt like I was looking at the same light and scene that multiple Tuscan Renaissance painters have included as backgrounds in numerous portraits.

I photographed the scene with the iPhone first, but the iPhone picture looked overly processed. I switched to the Leica camera, and I prefer the results.

