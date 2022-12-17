Leaves On Water, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA

This picture (Sine Waves) was taken in one of the ponds on Thimbleberry Farm (our farm in Northern Virginia) in December 2022. This is one of the works in a series I am working on, which attempts to incorporate elements of the famous landscape watercolor artist, J.M.W. Turner, into my photographs.

Turner is known for his expressive colouring, impressionistic and imaginative, sometimes turbulent landscapes. To that end, photographs in this series are taken and edited to focus on large areas of vivid colors and contrasting luminosity instead of photorealistic depictions of the subject.

