Catalan Pyrenees, Setcases, Girona, Spain

Picture Story

It was November 1st. I woke up before my alarm went off and drove to the mountains. As I got closer to Pyrenees, a thick fog covered everything - it was magical. Driving through mountain tunnels at dawn was incredibly peaceful. I stopped at a couple of my favourite spots, higher in the mountain, but got back down into the forest located at the old road between villages of Setcases and Espinavell. And there it was - a magnificent birch tree patch covered in fog. All I could hear was a slight raindrops on the leaves and my own heartbeat, as I was admirind the serenity of the marvelous landscape before me. Stepping onto the fallen leaves and rusty ferns, the quite morning melody brought me serenity and peace.

