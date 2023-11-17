Japanese Gardens, Portland, Oregon, USA

We often speak of music as the universal language. Nature, it seems to me, is the birthplace of human music. Nature does not acknowledge human boundaries or borders. Aside from our mortality, it is the single thing we all share - the natural environment from which we are inseparable. From the smallest raindrop to the largest mountain vista, you can stand in awe of nature each day, letting your own nature fill you with a sense of wonder.

Every beautiful photograph represents a beautiful moment for someone. A moment that makes someone stop and think: I want to capture and share that. Photography is the art of freezing time, of solidifying memories. Of sharing moments of awe and wonder with the world. Japanese Maple trees are among my most favorite trees in the fall, and this was such a moment for me.

