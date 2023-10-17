Sea Of Yellow, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

I was driving to Yellowstone from the Grand Tetons and spotted this vibrant yellow grove of aspen trees. I pulled over on the highway and hiked back with my camera gear. I wanted a shot that looked like I was immersed in a 'sea of yellow.' This is the shot. I call it 'Yellow.'

