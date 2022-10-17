Courmayeur, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

Notre dame de la Guerison is a small delightful sanctuary located in Val Veny, in Courmayeur, in Valle d’Aosta, Italy. It is named after Mary the healer and frequented by many mountaineers who have succeeded in Mont Blanc climbing. It is located right next to the Brenva glacier, now withdrawn.

I had known this valley during a summer spent in Courmayeur three years ago just before the advent of COVID-19 and I had immediately set out to return to immortalize an autumn vision so I was fascinated by the landscape. The autumn landscape is certainly better to photograph with a telephoto lens as the colors of the autumn pines give more emotions from a long distance. In fact, it is not possible to fully grasp the beauty of the orange, red and yellow shades up close, despite the fact that the autumn view of Courmayeur and the Mont Blanc tunnel is majestic and magic even if it is sad to know that there are tunnels in the middle of a mountain so beautiful.

I used a Nikon D5000 with a 70-300 mm sigma lens to make this image and I shot from Val Ferret exactly on the opposite side. I opted for the autumn colors scene mode, in this way the hues are more brilliant. A very useful option, even if many photographers snub it. It's like having a calculator to solve math calculations and not using it.I recommend to all passionate photographers to visit Courmayeur, not so much for the the center but for the connected valleys, both Val Ferret and Val Veny, you will find glimpses of Mont Blanc and Aiguille Noire that will give you deep emotions.

