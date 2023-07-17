Large Farm, Cortez, Mesa Verde, USA

Driving around Mesa Verde County, near Cortez, Colorado, I came over a ridge and saw this farm field, freshly ploughed with brick-red soil, some green alfalfa against a clear blue sky. The colors were striking, and the simplicity of the scene prompted me to stop by the side of the road and snap several shots, the best of which was the one. It was early in the morning, with no person or equipment in the field at the time. The scene was colorful and visually stunning, and there was only the sound of a light breeze in the air.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now