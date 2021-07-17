Castelnau Sur l’Auvignon, France

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

In August 2019, we were doing our second leg (425 km) of the Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle in France. For such an endeavour, minimizing luggage weight is paramount, so I limited my photography equipment to one camera, 2 lenses, and several memory cards. In 35 mm terms, I carried a 24-200 mm F4 lens and a 50 mm F1.4. Portability is one of the reasons I love my Olympus gear.

Arriving at this location, I was smitten by this huge, lonely tree. The lines created by the road and those in the left fields draw the eye to it and frame the background. The contrast between the size of the tree and its immediate environment contributes to a feeling of great space. The day is not over yet and we may have other surprises…

