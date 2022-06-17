Alabama Hills, Lonepine, CA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Just west of Lone Pine California are the Alabama Hills. This is a place of hills and rock formations near the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

There are small streams numerous rock arches and river views for the photographer. This scene was in shade at sunset just off a small road near the hills. It was an odd angle to shoot while trying to get in the lighting effects. the main event seems to be photographing the fall color which is late at this altitude and Mount Whitney as a back drop.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now