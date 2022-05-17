Wistmans Wood, Two Bridges, Devon, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Wistmans Wood is a rare high altitude oak forest on Dartmoor, Devon. Most of the trees here are at least 175 years old with some rare specimens believed to be older than 500 years old. The forest floor is covered with large granite boulders often in excess of a tonne weight, covered in mosses and lichens and known locally as 'clitter'. The trees are clothed in mosses, epiphytic ferns and the incredibly rare bearded fern. This composition shows the main woodland arch but if you look through you can see others as the mist envelops.

