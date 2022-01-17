Western Kenai Peninsula, Along Cook Inlet, Alaska, USA

Silver Salmon Creek is one of my favorite photography destinations. Coastal brown bears and beautiful landscapes make it ideal for any nature photographer. Located in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Alaska, it is only accessible by a small plane.

The flight from Anchorage provides an opportunity to photograph the amazing landscapes of the Kenai Peninsula, a large peninsula jutting from the coast of Southcentral Alaska.

The name Kenai is derived from the word "Kenaitze" or "Kenaitze Indian Tribe", the name of the Native Athabascan Alaskan tribe, the Kahtnuht’ana Dena’ina, who historically inhabited the area. They called the Kenai Peninsula Yaghanen.

