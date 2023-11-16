Lake Lure In Fall, NC, USA

I loved the way the clouds were shrouding the mountains. The warmth of the autumnal palette was such a contrast to the mountainous chill. I set up my tripod and waited a bit to think about what I wanted from the scene.
I liked how the lake presented itself with the diagonal lines interrupting the smoothness of the waters. It was important to evoke the cold temperature with the waning profusion of colors. I was fortunate to be able to catch it before the peaking was over.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor