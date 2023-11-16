Dancing Aspens, Ophir, Colorado, USA

The location of these trees is relatively protected to help prevent overcrowding and vandalism.

After driving around on the road I knew to be located off of for about an hour, I finally found them. I arrived mid-morning to catch the beautiful sunburst with the yellow leaves glowing in the light.

I spent maybe an hour at this spot trying out different compositions, watching the light change and waiting for the sunbursts to line up in the right spots.

