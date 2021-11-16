Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I have been on the road making my way South this fall living in an RV. This is giving me so many opportunities to find many hidden gems to photograph in my travels. While in Tennessee I found a great location called Stillhouse Hollow Falls, Summertown, Tennessee, USA.

The trail is 1.2 miles long and there are many small scenic cascades along the way as well as a small footbridge to cross over so you can get to the 75 foot high waterfall. This hike was well worth the trip to see these beautiful waterfalls.

Once I arrived at the falls and took in my surroundings I was able to get to the middle of the stream along the shallow shale area. The light spilling through the trees and colorful fall leaves made for a very beautiful fall scene.

I set up my Nikon Z7 and my Nikon 16-35mm lens on my PlatyPod so I could capture the entire waterfall as well as the rocks and colorful fall leaves at the base of the falls. My camera settings were f/16, iso 80 and a shutter speed of ¼ and I was able to capture this scene with a single frame. There was no need for an ND filter since there were still many leaves still in the trees that didn’t fall yet.

I'm looking forward to photographing more hidden gems that I have never seen before while traveling the country this winter.

