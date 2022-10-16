Sheep River Provincial Park, Alberta, Canada

I was out early to catch fall colours during sunrise at a favourite location about an hour drive southwest of Calgary. After taking some wide angle shots of the sun starting to hit the Rocky Mountains peaks in the distance, I noticed how the rising sun was hitting different parts of the landscape right in front of me. A zoomed, more intimate shot, was in order.

The double S-bend in a valley bottom is a classic photo location in this provincial park and, as I watched the light develop, the trees near the valley bottom started to light up, while adjacent trees and the road remained in shade, giving a real 3-D pop to the colours.

It didn't last very long but it was definitely a decisive moment and my favourite shot of the day.

