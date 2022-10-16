Lower Lewis River, Washington, USA

Deep into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest lies the beautiful Lower Lewis River. It's a long drive to reach this spot but definitely worth the view. Once you make the hike down to the area below the falls, and wade out into the water, the view is incredible. And when the late afternoon sunlight begins to fade and the light softens, it gets even better. If you are lucky enough to be able to capture sunset both from above and below the falls, you will be treated to two very different and amazing views!

