Herron Point, Mandurah, Western Australia

Herro Point campsite is about 110 km from Perth, Western Australia. This place is famous for the night sky. As I shifted very new to Western Australia, I was very excited to visit and shoot the Milky Way.

Unfortunately, it started to rain on my scheduled day in the early morning, so I almost lost hope of capturing anything significant. But when I reached this site, I first observed the pool of water and the reflection of this single tree. Eventually, I was able to orient myself to capture this image.