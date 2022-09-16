Sea Swords, Sintra, Portugal

This iconic location along the Atlantic is a photographer's dream; dramatic sea conditions, dynamic clouds, sandy beaches, and jagged rocks seemingly lodged in the sea floor like swords. The weather conditions were rapidly changing, and for several hours I moved constantly hoping to find the best light.

Wading in the cold waters, watching the children playing carefree, and losing track of time was the perfect way to end an Autumn evening. Even though my feet and legs were numb from the cold water, I felt like I could spend an eternity here. I can't wait to return to this amazing place!

