Arnastapi, Snaefellsnes, Iceland

This image was taken at a new location for me. Far further around the coastline than I had been to before at Arnastapi, the weather was largely dire with few light breaks and intermittent rain, so to my mind, the only way to shoot this spot was to go for an ethereal-looking long exposure image. The gnarled otherworldly look of the rocks and the contrasting smooth water and sky provide a juxtaposition within a minimal image. The hardest part of this was shielding the camera from the buffeting winds up on the cliffs for the duration of this exposure time.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now