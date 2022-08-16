    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Rogers Rock Campground, Lake George, Hague, New York, USA
    By Gretchen Henninger

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    My normal daily grind is in an office tower in the city, so I take advantage of any business trips to more scenic locals. One such trip brought me to upstate New York on a Thursday. At the last minute, I decided to take Friday off and spend a long weekend in the Adirondack Mountains.

    I found a spot at a campground on Lake George, grabbed my camera and camping gear and drove north. After a long drive and wrapping up business, I made it to the lake and set up camp late in the day. It was a dreary evening, and I did not expect much in the way of a sunset, but the forecast was calling for the skies to clear overnight, so I headed down to the beach to scope out some locations to shoot the night sky.

    As I was heading back to my campsite, I stopped at the boat launch, deserted for the evening, and took a few shots. I lingered as the sun set and took a bit more time, setting up some long exposures. Out of an unplanned trip, and a simple scouting mission, came one of my favorite photographs, both for its composition and the mood it captures. It is a simple, almost minimalist composition, but there is detail in the textures of the boat ramp and the clouds in the sky that add interest. And while the dark sky is ominous, there is light peeking through.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®