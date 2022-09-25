Stelvio Pass, Italian Alps, Italy

This is the top of Stelvio Pass in the Italian Alps. A large rain storm had just passed putting us above the clouds when we reached the top. The view was amazing. The roads up to the pass were harrowing at best especially with the slick roads and no guardrail protection. To say I was nervous is an understatement. The clouds truly gave contrast to the mountains in the background. This is a must see on your next trip whether you ride motorcycles or not.

