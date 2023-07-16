Blind Bight Mangrove Shores, Victoria, Australia

Blind Bight is a small holiday fishing town at the northern end of Western Port Bay, Victoria, Australia.

Its mangrove shores and flat landscape don't offer much drama for photographs, but it does have some draw cards that work for me.

The bight is well sheltered, set deep in the bay and protected by Phillip Island and French Island; the waters here are usually calm and peaceful, great for reflections and a haven for pelicans and other sea birds.

It also faces East which makes it perfect for sunrises, my favourite time of the day.

In the case of this photo, its biggest draw for me was the close proximity to where I live. In late November of 2020, after months of COVID lockdowns, the restrictions were lifted enough that I could finally travel to this spot and smell the salt air while taking some photos again.

Without care of what the weather would bring, I drove to this spot and waited for the sun to show me the new light of day. While the clouds were heavy, the colours and light cut through on an almost perfect reflection.

For me, this image represents the possibilities of a vast, beautiful world that I have not been able to visit for a long time.

