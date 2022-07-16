Okeechobee, Florida, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

What a glorious sight to behold as the sun meandered through the forest. It cast its light on the lush greenery of the forest floor and trees. The branches were bathed in the diffused light creating forest figures resembling humans reaching out and communicating with one another. The textures from the trees were almost palpable through my viewfinder. The leaves and Spanish moss looked as if they were accessories for a portraiture of the trees. A tripod, patience and the ability to cover a lot of forest flooring, while not giving a second thought as to what might be lying underneath, were the ingredients necessary for this image.

