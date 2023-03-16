Qiyun Mountain, Xiuning County, Anhui, China

Qiyun Mountain is one of the Taoist Sacred Mountains famous during the Ming Dynasty. However, nearby Huangshan has now overshadowed it, which has taken away its former glory. Although many natural cave temples and Taoist priests are still practising cultivation here, Taoism is not as popular as Buddhism in China. As a result, many tourists choose to visit Huangshan instead of Qiyun Mountain. Despite this, my friends had told me about the beauty of Qiyun Mountain, so I decided to visit during the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Unfortunately and fortunately, it was a chilly and rainy day, and I was surrounded by thick fog (or rather, clouds) when I reached the peak and could barely see anything. "Let it be," I told myself, "this trip is a trial for the next hike, and I can still visit the temples here." However, after about 20 minutes, the rain stopped, and the fog became thinner, and one of the main attractions, the Censer Peak, emerged from the fog. At that moment, I felt like I was living in a fairy tale, watching Taoist immortals fly into the heavens.

The clouds were constantly changing form, and the peak appeared and disappeared intermittently, so I had to stay in one place for a long time to capture the perfect timing instead of moving around and risking losing the opportunity. Eventually, I got the ideal results.

