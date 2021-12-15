Lac de Neuchatel, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

A grey day in early December, the10th consecutive day of the kind of cold and wet fog where you hardly notice the difference between day and night. I had a hard time to motivate myself to get out of the house with my camera. In such conditions I typically head to a nearby lake and try to shoot some long-exposure, minimalistic images. Having done that for an hour or so I noticed that the fog started to dissipate a bit. As there was still no light of any interest, and with the retreating fog making any more simple shots impossible, I was packing up. Then, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, came the sun. When it broke through the thick clouds it threw the most amazing light on the reeds in the water in front of me. As I didn’t know how long it would last I ran around frantically taking a shot here and a shot there, not really focusing too much on refining all my compositions down to the last detail. Having said that, I’m quite happy with this picture as I didn’t have to work on it much in post-processing.

