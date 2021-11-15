Notre Dame des Monts, Charlevoix Region, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In mid-October 2021, I was scouting on a rural road nearby the village of Notre-Dame-des-Monts in the marvelous Charlevoix region. When I saw the green lawn and the colored trees on the foreground, I was amazed by the color contrast. So, I stopped the car and parked along the road. As I setup my tripod and put a long focal lens, I saw the magnificent mountain curves in the background. This shot was taken at 134 mm (35 mm eq). Doing so, I was able to use the trees and the lawn to frame the mountains and its leading lines in the background, leaving room for the beautiful textured sky. I will go back to this location.

