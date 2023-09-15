Trillium Lake, Clackamas County, Oregon, USA

Trillium Lake in the Mt. Hood National Forest is a favorite location in Oregon. I drove up there to watch the Perseid meteor shower a few years back. Unfortunately, many, many other people had the same idea, and the area was party central until well past midnight.

I took a nap in the back of my vehicle and woke in the pre-dawn hours when the revellers were fast asleep. Instead of trying to capture meteors, I did a star trail image. This is a composite of about 40 minutes of continuous 30-second exposures, during which the lake was perfectly calm, making for a nice reflection on the lake's surface.

