Blake Rigg, Lake District, Cumbria, England

I'd arrived the afternoon before and headed over to the Langdales on my own, and the weather certainly lived up to expectation; within minutes of being up high, the calamity that seemed to follow me around came into play yet again as my camera blew over on the tripod while I wasn't looking, somehow only sustained superficial damage to the filter holder on my 14-24 lens. I noticed I had forgotten my battery charger and cable release (great work, Pete!). Thankfully, Mike had a car charger (cheers), and I would be limited to a maximum of 30-second exposures, which wasn't a big issue.

This shot was taken on the second day of the trip. The light had been flat, and dark skies with rain showers were the order of the day. As we drove along, we decided to do a quick stop, looking down the valley towards Side Pike and Pavey Ark at the rear as tiny bits of light were breaking through, but nothing special. One of us remarked that we just needed Blake Rigg lighting up, and literally within a minute, bing! It happened! Talk about the right place at the right time!! Perfectly bathed in golden light out of absolutely nothing. If we had got nothing else all day, I would be happy after bagging this one; as soon as it had appeared, it went again, and the scene was left looking flat and dull.

We talked about the weather, and I always think on days like this in the Lakes or Scotland, it's always worth just driving about keeping an eye out for breaks in the weather as sooner or later you will hopefully drop onto something, as was the case here.

