Sundown, Rochester, NY, USA

Like so many of us, I have been focusing my attention on local landscapes over the past year. During the month of August, the sunflowers begin to pop in the fields surrounding Rochester NY. I had been scouting this particular field on my way home from work and knew it was primed. This simple sunset scene is one of the many compositions I have been exploring with these sunflowers close to home.

The key for this shot was getting low and really close to the sunflowers with my 11-24mm lens and then just waiting for the light to do its thing. I also used a 3 stop graduated Nisi filter to hold back some of the light in the sky. During my first few visits to this field the weather didn't quite cooperate and produced a lackluster sky. On this particular evening I was finally able to incorporate a sky with some more dynamic clouds to help frame the sunflowers.

