    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Sundown, Rochester, NY, USA
    By Anthony Ryan

    TAKE PART • WIN $100

    Upload Your Picture

    Picture Story

    Like so many of us, I have been focusing my attention on local landscapes over the past year. During the month of August, the sunflowers begin to pop in the fields surrounding Rochester NY. I had been scouting this particular field on my way home from work and knew it was primed. This simple sunset scene is one of the many compositions I have been exploring with these sunflowers close to home.

    The key for this shot was getting low and really close to the sunflowers with my 11-24mm lens and then just waiting for the light to do its thing. I also used a 3 stop graduated Nisi filter to hold back some of the light in the sky. During my first few visits to this field the weather didn't quite cooperate and produced a lackluster sky. On this particular evening I was finally able to incorporate a sky with some more dynamic clouds to help frame the sunflowers.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    summer offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    SUMMER30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®