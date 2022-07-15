Bug Light Park Lighthouse, Portland, Maine, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

One of the most recognizable landmarks in Maine (USA) is the Portland Head Light, which, ironically, is not found Portland. That honor goes to the unassuming Bug Light, more officially known as the Portland Breakwater Light or the Bug Light Park Lighthouse. This diminutive lighthouse was built in 1875. Only twenty-six feet tall its design was inspired by the Choragic Monument of Lysicrates in Athens, Greece and features six decorative Corinthian columns. The small park where it is located offers views of Portland Harbor to the west and the Casco Bay islands to the east.

The last time I visited Bug Light was at sunrise on a late summer morning. The skies over Casco Bay glowed with stunning gold and pinks as I watched the lobster boats leave their berths in Portland Harbor one-by-one. I shot this photo at 28mm with a high aperture and low shutter speed. While the boats floating nearby did blur somewhat, the lighthouse and backgrounds skies are sharp and take center stage.

