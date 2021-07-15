    Search
    Near Machrie, Isle of Arran, Scotland
    By Phillip Rubaloff

    Picture Story

    Off the coast of Scotland lies the Isle of Arran. On the west side facing Kilbrannan Sound near an area called Machrie are some of the oldest rocks above ground dating back to the Permian and Triassic periods. I like older rocks with personality and these coastal rocks have it . The slower shudder speed creates le3ading lines that draw the eyes to the horizon. I used a 5 stop neutral density filter in order to help capture a soft water flow.

