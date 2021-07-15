Near Machrie, Isle of Arran, Scotland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Off the coast of Scotland lies the Isle of Arran. On the west side facing Kilbrannan Sound near an area called Machrie are some of the oldest rocks above ground dating back to the Permian and Triassic periods. I like older rocks with personality and these coastal rocks have it . The slower shudder speed creates le3ading lines that draw the eyes to the horizon. I used a 5 stop neutral density filter in order to help capture a soft water flow.

