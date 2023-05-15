Westman Islands, Iceland

Westman Islands are a popular location south of Iceland. The islands are particularly popular for bird watchers because Puffins nest there during the summer.

Our group visited the islands last November. We had two days of some rain, but we were also lucky the weather cleared up in the evening, and we had two nights with beautiful Northern Lights.

This particular image was taken from one of the outlooks of the road on the main island. Clouds were clearing up, and we had the opportunity to capture the last light on the coast. It was a very windy evening, and this helped with some crashing waves on the coastline. The image was taken with a long exposure with the idea of capturing the movement of the clouds and smoothing the water on the coast.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now