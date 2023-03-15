Northwest Spitsbergen National Park, Svalbard, Norway

Last year, I had to opportunity to travel to Svalbard, Norway. A trip that was planned before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. We finally travelled on May 2022.
Several days on a ship enjoying the most beautiful landscape and looking for polar bears. And we were fortunate since we had both opportunities to photograph, a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will never forget.
That morning we left the ship very early to photograph the polar bears when I suddenly turned and saw this magnificent view. A sailboat in the middle of nowhere, hiding under the morning fog. Just breathtaking.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor