Northwest Spitsbergen National Park, Svalbard, Norway

Last year, I had to opportunity to travel to Svalbard, Norway. A trip that was planned before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. We finally travelled on May 2022.

Several days on a ship enjoying the most beautiful landscape and looking for polar bears. And we were fortunate since we had both opportunities to photograph, a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will never forget.

That morning we left the ship very early to photograph the polar bears when I suddenly turned and saw this magnificent view. A sailboat in the middle of nowhere, hiding under the morning fog. Just breathtaking.

