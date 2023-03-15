Lemaire Research Station, Antarctica

This picture was taken in the summer (January) during an expedition in Antarctica. The sun's light is always available during that time of the year. It never gets dark, and during late hours I took this picture.

The blue colour of the Ice looks magical. This is because during the journey down the glacier, all air bubbles are squeezed out, and the size of the ice crystals increases so that they become more apparent. The Ice is blue for the same reason that water can be blue, namely because of the absorption of red and yellow light so that blue light remains.

The first things you see after crossing the Drake Passage are Albatrosses and Icebergs, in that order.

We learn all kinds of things during our school days, but what about education on nature preservation or just learning to respect nature? I inherited that from my parents, but I realize by now that not everyone is that lucky. Respect for people of whatever origin or religion and respect for nature should form the basis of any education.

This admiration for nature and our oceans brought me to Antarctica. It does something to a person, I can assure you. Seeing so much beauty and knowing that you are on the only continent that man has never been able to make his own, just because nature doesn't allow it! Let's keep it that way so future generations can learn from this continent.

With my project ' 41blueocean', I try to make people aware of the vulnerability of this planet. Imagine the tears of the oceans is what drives me every single day to preserve our beautiful planet.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now