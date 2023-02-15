    Search
    Antelope Flats, Grand Teton National Park, Moran, Wyoming, USA
    By Angela Goin

    I was driving back to camp one winter night in Wyoming. I was lucky enough to stay in their winter camp at Coulter Bay.

    The clouds over the mountains were grey, and sunset was quickly approaching. So I calculated I had a 50/50 chance of a decent sunset. Either the clouds were too dense and wouldn't have color, or it would be a beautiful show.

    I decided to park at Antelope Flats. The sunset slowly developed. Five more minutes, I kept telling myself. Luckily it was a warmer winter night, near 18°F. Unfortunately, after the sun dropped below the mountains, it quickly grew brutally cold. Five more minutes, I said one more time.

    My gloves did little to warm my hands, and I began to head back to my car. I unlocked the door and turned back to the mountains when I noticed a slight red begin to develop in the clouds.

    I walked back to the overlook as color began to fill the sky, and I was able to capture this image.

