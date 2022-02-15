Sankt Moritz, Bernina, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photograph refers to the Bernina Express glacier in Switzerland, Sankt Moritz along the Rhaetian railway of the legendary red train that connects this Swiss town with Tirano.The route is feasible both in winter and in summer but certainly in winter it is more suggestive with a breathtaking view as sunset approaches with the possibility of capturing the snow that rises due to the gusts of wind.Particularly significant is the arrival at 2091 meters of altitude in Alp Grum where there is a terrace on the glacier and the Ospizio Bernina from which the Lago Bianco and Lago Nero open up.being able to board the red train in October to see if you can catch some breathtakingly colored shots.The photograph was taken right near Alp Grum around four in the afternoon.

A fantastic light, glued to the train window, an already waning but very suggestive light between the orange and blue contrast of the sky and the whiteness of the snow.I used a Nikon D3000 with 18-55mm landscape scene mode lens.There are no special effects.Only many emotions for a panorama so full of charm. After all, the mountains can only give unique and intense emotions. But also a lot of emotion, a lot of sadness if we think about the fate of the glaciers.This glacier, the Morteratsch, had a very long glacial tongue, currently this tongue has greatly reduced, the glacier has largely retreated due to the high temperatures, offering a smaller reserve of water. I always trust in Mother Nature's clemency because she usually returns love and answers the prayers of all those who bring her deep adoration and respect.

