Four Trees, Yellowstone National Park, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

One outstanding feature of winter photography here in Yellowstone National Park is the dramatic fog and mist in and around the geyser basins and meadows.

On this morning in the park the air temperature and dew points worked to create this scene just off the main road. It was basically a waiting game to capture the best definition of the trees against the fog which gives this minimalist photo. About 25 minutes after the sun made its appearance, the mist burned off to reveal a forest of trees behind these four trees. It is mid January here at this time.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now