Santa Monica, LA County, CA, USA

This picture was captured during a commercial photo shoot and while taking a walk along the promenade above the beach in Santa Monica in January 2021.

We were in the middle of covid isolation, and getting together with crew and friends was limited.

It was a very foggy, moonlit night and I wanted to capture some of that mystery, darkness and mood.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now