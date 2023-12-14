Shalimar Mughal Garden, Srinagar, Kashmir, India

This lone Gingko Tree at Shalimar Mughal Gardens in Srinagar is a treat to watch in autumn as its beautifully shaped leaves turn bright yellow. As there's no foliage nearby, it just stands tall as a long-standing stalwart.

Always thronged with tourists for obvious photographic reasons and shot endless times before, I thought maybe getting an alternative interpretation of this beauty would be fresh.

Hence, this deliberate blur image was created using the ICM technique.

