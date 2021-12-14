White Sands National Park, Alamogordo, New Mexico, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was my first visit to White Sands National Park in February 2020, right before the world changed. The beauty of this place was rewarding on so many levels, and I can't believe I've never seen it before now. After 2 days of mid-afternoon sun and evening sunsets, I found there is such a convergence of things happening with the gypsum, reflections, light, shadows, and atmosphere; you'll never stop trying to capture it all, and what a great place to learn.

The dunes aren't terribly tall and are easily scaled. But, it is possible to get lost because you really feel as though everything looks the same around you_ I'll admit to getting turned around while chasing the shadows of a Yucca plant on the top of a dune.

The desert plant life often takes a back seat to the white dunes, but they are equally beautiful.

Even the shaggy plants like this steely Longleaf Jointfir have their moment. This particular morning was bright and full of sun and shadows. Tucked away behind one of the dunes was this fellow giving off a beautiful shade against the ripples of last night's wind.

