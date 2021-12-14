Fallen Oak Leaves, Little Bluff, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The border seasons are very fascinating to me. It's neither Autumn nor Winter, and the landscape shows us some unique circumstances. Case in point; recently fallen Oak leaves hang suspended in clear ice on the edge of a small pond. Meanwhile, an early winter snow squall dusts the icy surface.

This little pond is in an isolated area at Little Bluff Conservation Area here in Prince Edward County Ontario, Canada. It lies right next to Lake Ontario which fills it when the waves are running high. On this still, and frigid day I decided to revisit this peaceful location. Standing on the edge of the pond I setup my tripod onto the ice, which was barely thick enough to support it, (it fell through a few times) but It held long enough to get this image. Shortly after this exposure, the surface was completely covered by snow.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now