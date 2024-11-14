    Search
    Manning Park, British Columbia, Canada

    By Maryalice Wood

    After two glorious December days of snowboarding the slopes of Manning Park, we headed home. While driving on Allison Pass, the winter scenes were remarkable. As the drive continued, I noticed the frosty decorations on this roadside tree. I stopped to record the beauty! The air was nippy but well worth experiencing to capture Mother Nature's skill in decorating these multiple branches!

