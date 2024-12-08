    Search
    Frosty Leaves, Odenthal, Northrine Westfalia, Germany
    By Andreas Marjoram

    We were on our way back from an extensive Sunday Morning Walk. The night had brought some frost, and whilst the morning sun was burning away most of it, the shadows kept their lovely coat for some time. These leaves caught my eye—forming quite an abstract pattern with the ice sitting on the „veins“ of every leaf, giving it an almost surreal appeal.

