Frosty Leaves, Odenthal, Northrine Westfalia, Germany

We were on our way back from an extensive Sunday Morning Walk. The night had brought some frost, and whilst the morning sun was burning away most of it, the shadows kept their lovely coat for some time. These leaves caught my eye—forming quite an abstract pattern with the ice sitting on the „veins“ of every leaf, giving it an almost surreal appeal.

Get a VIP Membership Benefits of VIP Membership Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues

Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues

Download ALL back issues (both magazines)

Download eBooks worth £19.45

Create your Personal Portfolio Page

Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page

We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers

Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

High priority on picture submission

Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours