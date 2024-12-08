Smith Rock State Park, Terrabonne, OR, USA

There has recently been a temperature inversion in the high desert of Central Oregon. The result, as is often the case in this region during the dear December transition from fall into winter, is temperatures in the high teens/low 20s (F) and thick, low-level “freezing” fog. As the temperatures drop overnight, solid surfaces such as limbs, grass and pine boughs drop in temperature to below freezing, causing the moisture-laden air to form beautiful, delicate ice crystals commonly known as “hoar frost.” Awakening before daylight one morning, I checked the weather forecast, saw that these conditions were occurring at Smith Rock State Park, and decided to make the 45-minute drive from my home to seek out an interesting photograph of what I hoped would be a unique and beautiful scene.

When I arrived at the park, the fog was thick and murky, creating a dull grey cast and obscuring much of the volcanic rock formations that gave the park its name. I decided to wait it out, hoping the fog would lift and used the time scouting for a composition that would feature one of the many fallen juniper trees in the area, the wispy bunch of grass beneath my feet and the rock face known as Morning Glory Wall as a backdrop. I located this scene and chose a 28mm focal length to include the desired elements in the frame while allowing some detail definition in the foreground and tree branches.

The fog seemed to taunt me, moving in and out, lessening at times, increasing at others. Finally, I had a few moments when it lifted enough to make out the upper outlines of the rock formation, albeit not enough to allow the rising sun to peek through (which would have been ideal!) To add a final touch to the image, a red-breasted robin landed on the trunk of the juniper and seemed to pose for me quietly. Satisfied that I had done the best I could do (and starting to chill after 3 hours in the damp cold), I packed up my gear and headed home.