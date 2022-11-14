Elakala Lower Fall, Blackwater State Park, West Virginia, USA

The Elakala waterfalls are a well-known location for photography in West Virginia. The waterfall includes three falls. This one is the second one and is less photographed because is not easy to reach. It requires going down along a steep trail not well traced.

For this image, I also cross the creek and this can be complicated because of the risk of slipping on the rocks covered with moss. I wanted to provide the observer with the ability to see the flow of water and have tried a few exposure times.

In the end, the 30 seconds exposure was the best compromise. I used a 6-stop ND filter and a circular polarizer to remove any unwanted reflection.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now