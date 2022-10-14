Lac Superieur, Quebec, Canada

On October 11, 2022, I went scouting for images in the famous Mont Tremblant region with friends, searching specifically for autumn landscape scenes. This well-known and popular tourist region is a two-hour drive north of Montreal.

Having experienced colder than normal temperatures over the previous few days in the area, we did not know what the exact foliage status would be.

Approaching Lac Superieur, I was fascinated by its calmness, the curves and shape of the mountains in the background and the marvelous colors. The blue sky covered with light clouds created a great contrast.

Driving along, this scene caught my attention, and I stopped at the next safe spot, made a U-turn, and found my way back to the best location for the shot. I then parked the car on the side of the road and put on the emergency flashers. The three of us went out to compose a picture. During our shooting session on the side of the road we paid close attention to the considerable local weekend traffic.

