Arnastapi, Snaefellsnes, Iceland

This is Arnarstapi on the Snaefellsness peninsula in Iceland; I hadn't been here before and was simply blown away by it. Talking of being blown away, some of the winds on the trip made it impossible to stand up at times, and another day, this shot would have been totally impossible as I was perched on quite a narrow area of cliff. Thankfully, there was hardly any wind this morning, I wouldn't have even gone looking had there been a gust about such is the unpredictability of the weather here you really can end up in big trouble. Hence, the utmost respect for the weather is paramount everywhere.

With some nice movement in the clouds, this was an unplanned break out of the 10-stop filter during sunrise to give a 472-second exposure, just adding to the whole surreal feel of the place. We stood up here for quite some time, shooting and washing the sea pound into the black rocks below, magic.

NiSi 100mm 10-stop filter

NiSi 100mm 4 stop hard GND filter

NiSi CPL filter

Fotopro T74-C tripod

Fotopro LG-9R ballhead

