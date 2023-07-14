Wanaka Tree, Otago, New Zealand

Earlier this year, I hosted and guided a group of Australian photographers around the South Island. The Wanaka Tree is always a must-do. The weather was not so great for us for 2 days, so each outing was challenging, to say the least. I opted for a minimal black and white, long-exposure image. It is simple, effective and picturesque even though it is devoid of colour. The challenge with this location is that it has been photographed to death, so creating a new composition or a fresh take on it is not so easy!

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now