Reflection Lakes, Mt Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

Reflection Lakes are a familiar location on the south flank of Mt. Rainier within Mt. Rainier National Park. I was camping at Ohanapecosh Campground in the Park in early October.
It had snowed at the higher elevations the night before. I got up well before dawn and drove the 20 miles from the campground to the lakes in time to catch the sunrise on Mt. Rainier.
It was a cold and clear morning, and I tried to capture the frost on the grass and the subtle layer of fog on the lake's surface. Unlike summertime, I had the place to myself for quite a while.
The image is a focus stack and exposure blend.
