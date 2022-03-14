Islets in Fog, Adirondack Mountains, New York, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Adirondack Mountains are blessed with a plethora of lakes, ponds, and rivers, and with these bodies of water typically come islands of all shapes and sizes. While some are big enough to house sprawling estates, others barely possess enough solid ground to house a single tree. On an exceptionally foggy, late autumn morning, these two tiny islets out in the middle of a lake caught my eye as they tried to break through the fog. I used a telephoto lens to zoom in tight on the islands as they floated in the dense fog and reflected in the placid water.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now